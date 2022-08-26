JEE Advanced 2022 On August 28; Last-Minute Preparation Tips To Score High

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28

JEE Advanced 2022: Just two days left for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2022 which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28. JEE Advanced will be held in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 noon and paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm following the COVID-19 guidelines.

To ace the preparation strategy of the JEE Advanced 2022 aspirants, the experts from institutes, coaching centres have shared preparation tips with Careers360 which might be helpful for candidates to get a score in the IIT admission test. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022 On August 28; Know How To Avoid Mistakes

Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder, PW (PhysicsWallah) shared some important last- minute preparation tips for JEE Advanced aspirants. According to the CEO, "Though JEE Advanced considered one the toughest exams in the world, but anyone can clear this exam by sheer passion, hard work and confidence. To reach there, students must prepare diligently withoutletting stress and anxiety overwhelm them." READ MORE | JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science And Engineering From Last Year For Open Category

JEE Advanced 2022: Preparation Tips To Score Well

Important Topics: The candidates need to know the important topics and chapters well. At the last-minute they should revise the important questions, topics which are common in the last five years

Know Your Strength: The candidates should assess their strength and weakness. Make your preparation timeline as per your convenience, and avoid comparing with your friends or competitors

Study Plan: The candidates should have a proper study plan at the last minute. Dedicate more time to your weak areas instead of getting carried away and focusing only on the strong areas.

Revisions And Mock Tests: Revisions are very important, as they mirror your preparation status. The mistakes spotted during revisions can convert into positive marks during the actual exams. The candidates should attempt mock tests that will help them to get familiar with the paper

Time Management: Time management skills is quite crucial for any exam, the quickest way is to check time taken to complete a paper while revising. If you are facing difficulties in completing the paper within the time frame, try to attempt more mock test that will help you to increase your speed.