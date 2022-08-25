JEE Advanced 2022 On August 28; Know How To Avoid Mistakes
The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, August 28. The students are preparing for the JEE Advanced examination in the best possible way and further grab a sit in the best engineering institutes in India. As only two days left for the exam students at this point of time should not go for anything new, rather they should revise and practice whatever they have learnt till now and keep their minds calm.
To prepare for Mathematics, students must solve problems and revise all of the major techniques. For the preparation of Chemistry, focus on formulae and topic revision. Students must have clarity on the topics in Physics and revise from the NCERT books.
The JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be held in online mode for two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 of JEE Advanced exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The JEE Advanced admit card 2022 for the exam is available for download on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2022 Exam: Tips And Tricks To Avoid Last Minute Mistakes
As the exam is for a duration of six hours so students should keep in mind that they need to keep themselves focus for six hours in the exam hall.
Practising the already attempted mock paper and questions is the best thing to do right at the moment.
Students should concentrate and revise the formulae, theorems, and reactions.
Students need to know how to manage time as the JEE Advanced exam paper is not about answering all of the questions correctly in the allotted time, rather it is about answering the highest number of questions correctly in the allotted time.
Students need to optimize their last-minute JEE Advanced preparation by focusing on topics from where they can score higher.
Above all, have a proper diet and sleep at least eight hours as lack of food and sleep will hamper the body and mind.