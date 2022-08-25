JEE Advanced 2022 On August 28; Know How To Avoid Mistakes

Image credit: Shutterstock Check here on how to avoid mistakes in JEE Advanced examination.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, August 28. The students are preparing for the JEE Advanced examination in the best possible way and further grab a sit in the best engineering institutes in India. As only two days left for the exam students at this point of time should not go for anything new, rather they should revise and practice whatever they have learnt till now and keep their minds calm.

To prepare for Mathematics, students must solve problems and revise all of the major techniques. For the preparation of Chemistry, focus on formulae and topic revision. Students must have clarity on the topics in Physics and revise from the NCERT books.

The JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be held in online mode for two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 of JEE Advanced exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The JEE Advanced admit card 2022 for the exam is available for download on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

