  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2022: List Of IITs To Target For BTech Admissions

JEE Advanced 2022: List Of IITs To Target For BTech Admissions

JEE Advanced 2022: The JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be held on August 28. The jeeadv.ac.in website will host the admit card soon.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2022 1:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Prepare In 10 Days? Important Books To Follow
From NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Release To XAT 2023 Registration: Check The Top Educational Events In August
How To Prepare For JEE Advanced 2022 In Last 15 Days?
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time
Delhi High Court Seeks NTA Stand On Plea By JEE Aspirant Declared Ineligible For Advance Exam
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process Extended, Application Process Ends Today
JEE Advanced 2022: List Of IITs To Target For BTech Admissions
IIT Delhi, one of the top-ranked engineering colleges according to NIRF 2022
New Delhi:

The JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be held on August 28. Candidates in their last phase of preparation can target the top Indian Institutes Of Technology (IITs) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. JEE Advanced is a gateway for admission to UG courses in the IITs to bachelors degree programme, integrated masters programme or bachelor-master dual degree programme in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.
Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
B.Tech at UPESRanked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

While paper 1 of JEE Advanced exam will be held between 9 am and 12 noon, paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on August 28. The engineering aspirants can access and download the JEE Advanced previous year question papers from the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in Students seeking admission to UG engineering programmes through JEE Advanced 2022 can check the list of top IITs and other engineering colleges as per the NIRF Rankings 2022 below:

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  8. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  9. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
  10. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
  11. Jadavpur University
  12. Vellore Institute of Technology
  13. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
  14. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
  15. National Institute of Technology Rourkela

The JEE Main cut-off 2022 for the Common Rank List, or General category, students has gone up from 87.8992241 in JEE Mains result last year to 88.4121383 in JEE Main 2022.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced admit card JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET UG Answer Key Updates; Link, Details On Score, College Predictor
Live | NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET UG Answer Key Updates; Link, Details On Score, College Predictor
TNEA Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Process For Specially Reserved Candidates Begins; Details Here
TNEA Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Process For Specially Reserved Candidates Begins; Details Here
Sundargarh Medical College Gets Approval Of National Medical Commission
Sundargarh Medical College Gets Approval Of National Medical Commission
KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in
Story On Delhi Education System Based On Impartial, On-The-Ground Reporting: New York Times
Story On Delhi Education System Based On Impartial, On-The-Ground Reporting: New York Times
.......................... Advertisement ..........................