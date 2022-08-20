JEE Advanced 2022: List Of IITs To Target For BTech Admissions

IIT Delhi, one of the top-ranked engineering colleges according to NIRF 2022

The JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be held on August 28. Candidates in their last phase of preparation can target the top Indian Institutes Of Technology (IITs) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. JEE Advanced is a gateway for admission to UG courses in the IITs to bachelors degree programme, integrated masters programme or bachelor-master dual degree programme in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

While paper 1 of JEE Advanced exam will be held between 9 am and 12 noon, paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on August 28. The engineering aspirants can access and download the JEE Advanced previous year question papers from the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in Students seeking admission to UG engineering programmes through JEE Advanced 2022 can check the list of top IITs and other engineering colleges as per the NIRF Rankings 2022 below:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal Jadavpur University Vellore Institute of Technology Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) National Institute of Technology Rourkela

The JEE Main cut-off 2022 for the Common Rank List, or General category, students has gone up from 87.8992241 in JEE Mains result last year to 88.4121383 in JEE Main 2022.