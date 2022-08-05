Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2022: Know About Syllabus, Mock Test

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will start the registration process for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination on August 7. The last date to fill the JEE Advanced application form 2022 is August 11. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held on August 28. As per the JEE Advanced syllabus 2022, the questions will be mainly from three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.

Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

The JEE Advanced syllabus 2022 consists of two papers, both of which contain questions from PCM. The JEE Advanced 2022 question papers will include questions meant to assess applicants' comprehension, reasoning, and analytical abilities. Each of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam is held for a duration of three hours. It is mandatory for candidates to appear in both papers.

The JEE Advanced mock test 2022 is available on the official website -- nta.ac.in. Students preparing for the exam can use the JEE Advanced mock tests to assess their competence and revise the JEE Advanced syllabus 2022. The candidates can test their accuracy and quickness by answering the questions of various levels of difficulty thereby attempting the JEE advanced mock test 2022.

Currently, JEE Advanced 2022 registration process is underway for foreign students. The candidates who have completed or are yet to complete Class 12 can apply for JEE Advanced on the official website till August 11. The last date to pay the JEE Advanced application fee is August 12.