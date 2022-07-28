JEE Advanced 2022: Know About Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Application Process, Details

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28. According to the JEE Advanced exam pattern 2022, there will be two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2.

JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28. The registration process for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination will start from August 7 to August 11. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in. Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates can check the previous year's exam pattern to learn more about the types of questions and the exam's marking scheme as the JEE Advanced Exam Pattern changes every year.

JEE Advanced 2022: Exam Pattern

According to the JEE Advanced exam pattern 2022, there will be two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will be for a duration of three hours. Multiple-choice questions with a single answer, questions with multiple answers, questions with numerical values, and questions of the matching type will all be included in the JEE Advanced 2022 question paper. Full, partial, and zero marks are there in the JEE Advanced 2022 marking scheme.

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in.

  • Complete the registration process by filling all the required details.

  • Pay the non-refundable application fee.

  • Then submit the application form.

  • Save and take printouts of the confirmation page for future references.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Registration for JEE Advanced 2022

August 7-11

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates

August 12

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card date

August 23-28

Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates

August 27

JEE Advanced 2022 Date

August 28

Copy of JEE Advanced 2022 candidates response

September 1

Provisional JEE Advanced Answer Key

September 3

Feedback and comments on JEE Advanced provisional answer key

September 3-4

JEE Advanced Final answer key

September 11

JEE Advanced 2022 result

September 11

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022

September 11-12

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022

September 14

AAT 2022 Result

September 17


