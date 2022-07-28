JEE Advanced 2022: Know About Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Application Process, Details

JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28. The registration process for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination will start from August 7 to August 11. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in. Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.

Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here B.Tech at UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

Candidates can check the previous year's exam pattern to learn more about the types of questions and the exam's marking scheme as the JEE Advanced Exam Pattern changes every year.

JEE Advanced 2022: Exam Pattern

According to the JEE Advanced exam pattern 2022, there will be two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will be for a duration of three hours. Multiple-choice questions with a single answer, questions with multiple answers, questions with numerical values, and questions of the matching type will all be included in the JEE Advanced 2022 question paper. Full, partial, and zero marks are there in the JEE Advanced 2022 marking scheme.

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in.

Complete the registration process by filling all the required details.

Pay the non-refundable application fee.

Then submit the application form.

Save and take printouts of the confirmation page for future references.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 August 7-11 Last date for fee payment of registered candidates August 12 JEE Advanced 2022 admit card date August 23-28 Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates August 27 JEE Advanced 2022 Date August 28 Copy of JEE Advanced 2022 candidates response September 1 Provisional JEE Advanced Answer Key September 3 Feedback and comments on JEE Advanced provisional answer key September 3-4 JEE Advanced Final answer key September 11 JEE Advanced 2022 result September 11 Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 September 11-12 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 September 14 AAT 2022 Result September 17



