Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 on August 28.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 23, 2022 6:40 pm IST
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science And Engineering From Last Year For Open Category
IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Cut-Offs

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 on August 28. The JEE Advanced admit card download link is also available on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. Soon after the exam, IIT Bombay will release the JEE Advanced answer key, score card and rank list. IITs grant admission on the basis of the candidate's rank in JEE Advanced. Candidates who wish to take admission to BTech in Computer Science stream will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

The JoSAA will conduct the counselling registrations for JEE aspirants seeking admission in BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme offered by 23 IITs across India. The admission will be provided on the basis of JEE Advanced rank and cut-off scores of colleges. Last year, the JoSAA counselling process was held in six rounds for admission to BTech (CSE Stream). Candidates can check the ranks at which the IITs closed admission to Computer Science and Engineering provided here. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off scores for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.

Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech (CSE) Admission

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

1,621

2,176

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

1

66

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

1,975

2,917

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3

99

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

505

1,219

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

207

285

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

191

520

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

1,525

2,717

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

100

213

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

85

163

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

1,230

1,416

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

1,849

2,633

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

32

414

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

907

2846

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

1,032

1,827

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

594

836

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

439

593

Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

3,151

4,903

Indian Institute of Technology Goa

2,925

4,011

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

3,716

4,835

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

1,682

3,296

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

3,671

4,774

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

3,533

4,571

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
