JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay To Release Response Sheets Today, How To Download

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 response sheet will be released today, September 1. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the response sheets on the website- jeeadv.ac.in, the candidates can download it using application number, password.

As per the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule, the provisional answer key will be released on September 3, the candidates can raise objections on the answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till September 4. The IIT Bombay will release the final answer key and result on September 11 after reviewing the challenges made on the answer key.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Download Response Sheet

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on download response sheet link Enter your application number, password JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

IIT Bombay has already released the question papers for JEE Advanced which was held on Sunday, August 28. The successful candidates in JEE Advanced can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will commence on September 12. For details on JoSAA counselling process, please visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.