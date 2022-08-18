JEE Advanced 2022: How To Prepare In 10 Days? Important Books To Follow

Image credit: Shutterstock Important Books To Follow For JEE Advanced Exam

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 is just a few days away, and candidates are preparing for the exam in the best possible way. To excel in the JEE Advanced 2022 examination, students must study well with the right books, maintain a proper study schedule, prepare notes, practise thoroughly, and understand their strengths and weaknesses.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28. The JEE Advanced exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The JEE exam will be for a duration of three hours in online mode. The JEE Advanced admit card 2022 will be available for download from August 23.

JEE Advanced 2022: Best Book For Chemistry

Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry, Aryl, Alkyl Halides, Amines and Oxygen-containing compounds in Organic Chemistry are important topics in Chemistry.

Books Best For Organic Chemistry by Morrison and Boyd Contains good questions to practice Organic Chemistry by MS Chauhan Good reference book Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee Can be referred for Organic Chemistry Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon Highly recommended book for Physical Chemistry Physical Chemistry by PW Atkins Good for practising

JEE Advanced 2022: Best Books for Physics

Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics are important topics in Physics.

Books Best For Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov Good for problems IIT Physics by DC Pandey Contains good explanation Understanding Physics by DC Pandey Best for conceptual clarity Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker Best for practising Problems in Physics by SS Krotov Best for numerical problems

JEE Advanced 2022: Best Books for Mathematics

Quadratic Equations and Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, and Definite Integral in Calculus are important topics in Mathematics.