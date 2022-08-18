JEE Advanced 2022: How To Prepare In 10 Days? Important Books To Follow
JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28. Follow these books to get a good score in the engineering entrance examination.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 is just a few days away, and candidates are preparing for the exam in the best possible way. To excel in the JEE Advanced 2022 examination, students must study well with the right books, maintain a proper study schedule, prepare notes, practise thoroughly, and understand their strengths and weaknesses.
Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.
Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now
The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28. The JEE Advanced exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The JEE exam will be for a duration of three hours in online mode. The JEE Advanced admit card 2022 will be available for download from August 23.
JEE Advanced 2022: Best Book For Chemistry
Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry, Aryl, Alkyl Halides, Amines and Oxygen-containing compounds in Organic Chemistry are important topics in Chemistry.
Books
Best For
Organic Chemistry by Morrison and Boyd
Contains good questions to practice
Organic Chemistry by MS Chauhan
Good reference book
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee
Can be referred for Organic Chemistry
Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon
Highly recommended book for Physical Chemistry
Physical Chemistry by PW Atkins
Good for practising
JEE Advanced 2022: Best Books for Physics
Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics are important topics in Physics.
Books
Best For
Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov
Good for problems
IIT Physics by DC Pandey
Contains good explanation
Understanding Physics by DC Pandey
Best for conceptual clarity
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker
Best for practising
Problems in Physics by SS Krotov
Best for numerical problems
JEE Advanced 2022: Best Books for Mathematics
Quadratic Equations and Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, and Definite Integral in Calculus are important topics in Mathematics.
Books
Best For
Maths 11 and 12 by RD Sharma
One of the best book
Algebra by Hall and Knight
Best for Algebra sums
Coordinate Geometry – Plane Coordinate Geometry by S. L. Loney
Refer for Coordinate Geometry
Trigonometry & Geometry – Plane Trigonometry Part 1 by S. L. Loney
Best for Trigonometry & Geometry section
Differential Calculus by A Dasgupta
Good for Differential Calculus