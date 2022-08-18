JEE Advanced 2022: How To Prepare In 10 Days? Important Books To Follow

  • Home
JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28. Follow these books to get a good score in the engineering entrance examination.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 18, 2022 6:42 pm IST

Important Books To Follow For JEE Advanced Exam
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 is just a few days away, and candidates are preparing for the exam in the best possible way. To excel in the JEE Advanced 2022 examination, students must study well with the right books, maintain a proper study schedule, prepare notes, practise thoroughly, and understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.
Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
The JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28. The JEE Advanced exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The JEE exam will be for a duration of three hours in online mode. The JEE Advanced admit card 2022 will be available for download from August 23.

JEE Advanced 2022: Best Book For Chemistry

Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry, Aryl, Alkyl Halides, Amines and Oxygen-containing compounds in Organic Chemistry are important topics in Chemistry.

Books

Best For

Organic Chemistry by Morrison and Boyd

Contains good questions to practice

Organic Chemistry by MS Chauhan

Good reference book

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

Can be referred for Organic Chemistry

Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon

Highly recommended book for Physical Chemistry

Physical Chemistry by PW Atkins

Good for practising

JEE Advanced 2022: Best Books for Physics

Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics are important topics in Physics.

Books

Best For

Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

Good for problems

IIT Physics by DC Pandey

Contains good explanation

Understanding Physics by DC Pandey

Best for conceptual clarity

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

Best for practising

Problems in Physics by SS Krotov

Best for numerical problems

JEE Advanced 2022: Best Books for Mathematics

Quadratic Equations and Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, and Definite Integral in Calculus are important topics in Mathematics.

Books

Best For

Maths 11 and 12 by RD Sharma

One of the best book

Algebra by Hall and Knight

Best for Algebra sums

Coordinate Geometry – Plane Coordinate Geometry by S. L. Loney

Refer for Coordinate Geometry

Trigonometry & Geometry – Plane Trigonometry Part 1 by S. L. Loney

Best for Trigonometry & Geometry section

Differential Calculus by A Dasgupta

Good for Differential Calculus

