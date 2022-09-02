Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 was held on August 28

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2022) was held on August 28, several students who have appeared on the IIT-admission test have complained of facing technical glitches. Students sharing their experiences with Careers360 said the questions at various exam centres were of bigger fonts, and exams were disrupted due to server issues. The paper was also quite lengthy and difficult, as per students. JEE Advanced 2022 Analysis | Paper 2 | Paper 1

The students are now demanding a fair evaluation process and a lower cut-off compared to previous years. The experts also agreed with the demands of aspirants, Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida said, "Qualifying cut-offs are expected to be slightly lower this year compared to previous years."

Analysing the JEE Advanced 2022 paper of this year, Mr Batlish said, "the paper was lengthy apart from being moderately difficult. Some students reported technical glitches with zoom screens, few students also reported multiple power cuts at their test centres which affected their morale and confidence. It is expected that the organising body IIT Bombay would consider these glitches and take a decision benefitting all students who have appeared in the exam."

The students, teachers also expressed their anguish over social media platform- Twitter. Careers360 has also mailed IIT Bombay for an official response, but yet to get a reply.

Hey @iitbombay, due to your technical faults in #JEEAdvanced2022 Exam, many students future has totally come to an end. With a great problem of zoomed in questions, even I was unable to attempt atleast 10 questions which i would have attempted. @ndtveducation @ndtv @iitroorkee — Vansh Jain (@VanshJa94367028) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets have been released, and the answer key will be released on September 3. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on September 11, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.