JEE Advanced 2022 Hit With Technical Glitches; Candidates Demanding Lower Cut-Off, Fair Evaluation

JEE Advanced 2022: The students are demanding a fair evaluation process and a lower cut-off compared to previous years

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 4:48 pm IST

JEE Advanced 2022 Hit With Technical Glitches; Candidates Demanding Lower Cut-Off, Fair Evaluation
JEE Advanced 2022 was held on August 28
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2022) was held on August 28, several students who have appeared on the IIT-admission test have complained of facing technical glitches. Students sharing their experiences with Careers360 said the questions at various exam centres were of bigger fonts, and exams were disrupted due to server issues. The paper was also quite lengthy and difficult, as per students. JEE Advanced 2022 Analysis | Paper 2 | Paper 1

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

The students are now demanding a fair evaluation process and a lower cut-off compared to previous years. The experts also agreed with the demands of aspirants, Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida said, "Qualifying cut-offs are expected to be slightly lower this year compared to previous years."

Analysing the JEE Advanced 2022 paper of this year, Mr Batlish said, "the paper was lengthy apart from being moderately difficult. Some students reported technical glitches with zoom screens, few students also reported multiple power cuts at their test centres which affected their morale and confidence. It is expected that the organising body IIT Bombay would consider these glitches and take a decision benefitting all students who have appeared in the exam."

The students, teachers also expressed their anguish over social media platform- Twitter. Careers360 has also mailed IIT Bombay for an official response, but yet to get a reply.

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets have been released, and the answer key will be released on September 3. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on September 11, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced result JEE Advanced 2022
