JEE Advanced 2022: FAQs On Expected Cut-Off, Answer Key, Marking Scheme
JEE Advanced 2022: The candidates’ response sheets of JEE Advanced 2022 will be issued on September 1, while provisional and final answer keys will be made available on September 3 and September 11 respectively. The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on September 11.
The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) this year was held on August 28, 2022, for the two compulsory papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2. While the first paper of JEE Advanced 2022 was held from 9 am to 12 noon, the second paper was held between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. Paper 1 questions, as per the students’ analysis, were ‘moderate to difficult’ and paper 2 was ‘moderate and lengthy’.
Both the papers had 54 questions each with 18 questions in each subject -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off for General category candidates for merit list, Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academics Officer, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) said: "Should be 100 marks on the safer side."
JEE Advanced 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions
When is JEE Advanced 2022 result date?
The JEE Advanced 2022 result date is September 11.
Who will be considered for JEE Advanced 2022 ranking?
Only candidates who have appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking.
How will the total marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics be calculated?
The marks obtained by a candidate in Physics in JEE Advanced 2022 will be equal to the marks scored in the Physics part of Paper 1 plus the marks scored in the Physics part of Paper 2. Marks obtained in Chemistry and Mathematics will be calculated in the same way.
What is JEE Advanced 2022 tie-breaking policy?
If the aggregate marks scored in JEE Advanced 2022 by two or more candidates are the same, then the following tie-break policy will be used for awarding ranks:
Step 1: Candidates having higher positive marks will be awarded higher rank. If the tie breaking criterion at Step 1 fails to break the tie, then the following criterion at Step 2 will be followed
Step 2: Higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Mathematics. If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Physics. If there is a tie even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.
Will there be a waiting list for JEE Advanced ranking 2022?
There will be no waiting list for ranking.
What is JEE Advanced 2022 expected cut-off?
The JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off for General category candidates for merit list, as per Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academics Officer, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), should be 100 marks on the safer side.