JEE Advanced 2022: FAQs On Expected Cut-Off, Answer Key, Marking Scheme

JEE Advanced 2022 answers to FAQs

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) this year was held on August 28, 2022, for the two compulsory papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2. While the first paper of JEE Advanced 2022 was held from 9 am to 12 noon, the second paper was held between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. Paper 1 questions, as per the students’ analysis, were ‘moderate to difficult’ and paper 2 was ‘moderate and lengthy’.

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now



Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

Both the papers had 54 questions each with 18 questions in each subject -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off for General category candidates for merit list, Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academics Officer, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) said: "Should be 100 marks on the safer side."

The JEE Advanced 2022 question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been made available on the jeeadv.ac.in website. The administering body will issue the candidates’ response sheets of JEE Advanced 2022 on September 1, while provisional and final answer keys will be made available on September 3 and September 11 respectively. The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions