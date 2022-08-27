JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Things To Carry, Key Points

JEE Advanced exam from tomorrow, August 28.

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 examination is scheduled to be held tomorrow, August 28. The examination centres will remain open from 7 am. The candidates can download their JEE Advanced 2022 admit card through the official website– jeeadv.ac.in. To access JEE Advanced 2022 hall tickets, candidates will need their registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile number. The JEE Advanced exam will be held in two shifts- shift one is from 9 am to 12 noon and shift two is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Latest: Use JEE AdvancedCollege Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now

Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

The JEE Advanced question papers will consist of questions designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. The JEE Advanced 2022 question papers will be available in both English and Hindi. Candidates will be able to switch between languages at any point during the exam.

As the JEE Advanced exam is for a duration of six hours students should keep in mind that they need to keep themselves focus for six hours in the exam hall. Students must manage their time well since the JEE Advanced test paper is not about answering all of the questions correctly in the allotted time, but rather about answering the most questions correctly in the allotted time.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Things To Carry Inside The Exam Hall