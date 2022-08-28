JEE Advanced 2022 exam live updates

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) will be held today, August 28. JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate engineering courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE Advanced will be held for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Latest: Use JEE AdvancedCollege Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now

Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card link is live at the official site -- jeeadv.ac.in. To access and download the JEE Main admit card 2022, students will be required to login with their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers. Once downloaded, candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the JEE Advanced 2022 exam hall today along with a valid ID proof.

The JEE Advanced question paper today will comprise questions designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of IIT aspirants. As per the JEE Advanced syllabus and IIT JEE Advanced exam pattern, the test will be conducted in computer-based mode. There are questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi-correct answers.