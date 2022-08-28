  • Home
JEE Advanced 2022 LIVE: IIT Entrance Test Today; Updates On Exam Guidelines, Admit Card, Reporting Time

JEE Advanced 2022 Live: JEE Advanced will be held for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 28, 2022 7:47 am IST

JEE Advanced 2022 LIVE: IIT Entrance Test Today; Updates On Exam Guidelines, Admit Card, Reporting Time
JEE Advanced 2022 exam live updates

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) will be held today, August 28. JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate engineering courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE Advanced will be held for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card link is live at the official site -- jeeadv.ac.in. To access and download the JEE Main admit card 2022, students will be required to login with their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers. Once downloaded, candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the JEE Advanced 2022 exam hall today along with a valid ID proof.

The JEE Advanced question paper today will comprise questions designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of IIT aspirants. As per the JEE Advanced syllabus and IIT JEE Advanced exam pattern, the test will be conducted in computer-based mode. There are questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi-correct answers.

Live updates

JEE Advanced 2022 Live: JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held on August 28 for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced exam day live updates here.

07:47 AM IST
Aug. 28, 2022

JEE Advanced Exam Time Today

  • JEE Advanced Paper 1: 9 am to 12 noon
  • JEE Advanced Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm


07:40 AM IST
Aug. 28, 2022

JEE Advance Reporting Time Today

Candidates must reach the JEE Advanced 2022 exam centres well in advance. The JEE Advanced 2022 centres are open from 7 am. Candidates will not be allowed entry inside the exam hall after 9 am for paper 1 and 2:30 pm for paper 2.

07:33 AM IST
Aug. 28, 2022

Things To Carry For JEE Advanced 2022

  1. A printout of the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card
  2. A valid original photo ID card
  3. Pens, pencils

07:30 AM IST
Aug. 28, 2022

JEE Advanced Exam Date 2022 Today

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, or JEE Advanced 2022, examination is going to be held today, August 28.

