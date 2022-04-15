JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule, New Brochure Here

  • Home
JEE Advanced 2022: The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts, Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 11:35 am IST
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has revised the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced dates. Earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, the JEE Advanced 2022 will now be conducted on August 28. As per the JEE Advanced 2022 new dates, the registration for the entrance examination will start from August 7 to August 11. Candidates can access details including application dates, eligibility criteria and schedule on the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and some other institutions.

“JEE (Advanced) 2022 is now scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022,” read a statement on the JEE Advanced 2022 website. The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts, Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022 Revised Dates

Events

Dates

Registration for JEE Advanced 2022

August 7-11

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates

August 12

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card date

August 23-28

Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates

August 27

JEE Advanced 2022 Date

August 28

Copy of JEE Advanced 2022 candidates response

September 1

Provisional JEE Advanced Answer Key

September 3

Feedback and comments on JEE Advanced provisional answer key

September 3-4

JEE Advanced Final answer key

September 11

JEE Advanced 2022 result

September 11

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022

September 11-12

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022

September 14

AAT 2022 Result

September 17


JEE Advanced Revised Brochure: Direct Link

