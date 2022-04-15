JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule, New Brochure Here

JEE Advanced 2022 dates revised

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has revised the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced dates. Earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, the JEE Advanced 2022 will now be conducted on August 28. As per the JEE Advanced 2022 new dates, the registration for the entrance examination will start from August 7 to August 11. Candidates can access details including application dates, eligibility criteria and schedule on the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and some other institutions.

“JEE (Advanced) 2022 is now scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022,” read a statement on the JEE Advanced 2022 website. The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts, Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022 Revised Dates

Events Dates Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 August 7-11 Last date for fee payment of registered candidates August 12 JEE Advanced 2022 admit card date August 23-28 Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates August 27 JEE Advanced 2022 Date August 28 Copy of JEE Advanced 2022 candidates response September 1 Provisional JEE Advanced Answer Key September 3 Feedback and comments on JEE Advanced provisional answer key September 3-4 JEE Advanced Final answer key September 11 JEE Advanced 2022 result September 11 Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 September 11-12 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 September 14 AAT 2022 Result September 17





