JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule, New Brochure Here
JEE Advanced 2022: The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts, Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has revised the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced dates. Earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, the JEE Advanced 2022 will now be conducted on August 28. As per the JEE Advanced 2022 new dates, the registration for the entrance examination will start from August 7 to August 11. Candidates can access details including application dates, eligibility criteria and schedule on the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and some other institutions.
“JEE (Advanced) 2022 is now scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022,” read a statement on the JEE Advanced 2022 website. The JEE Advanced 2022 paper will be held in two shifts, Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.
JEE Advanced 2022 Revised Dates
Events
Dates
Registration for JEE Advanced 2022
August 7-11
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates
August 12
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card date
August 23-28
Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates
August 27
JEE Advanced 2022 Date
August 28
Copy of JEE Advanced 2022 candidates response
September 1
Provisional JEE Advanced Answer Key
September 3
Feedback and comments on JEE Advanced provisional answer key
September 3-4
JEE Advanced Final answer key
September 11
JEE Advanced 2022 result
September 11
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022
September 11-12
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022
September 14
AAT 2022 Result
September 17