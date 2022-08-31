JEE Advanced 2022: Candidate Response Sheet To Be Released Tomorrow, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet on the website- jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the response sheet of the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced 2022 aspirants on Thursday, September 1. The candidates can check and download the response sheet on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022: FAQs On Expected Cut-Off, Answer Key, Marking Scheme

As per the schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be released on September 3, the candidates can check and challenge the answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till September 4. The IIT Bombay will review the challenges made on the provisional answer key, and will release the final answer key and result on September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Download Response Sheet

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on download response sheet link Enter your application number, password JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 question papers were earlier released on August 29. The engineering entrance was held on Sunday, August 28 in two shifts; paper one between 9 am and 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced successfully can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will commence on September 12. For details on JoSAA counselling process, please visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.