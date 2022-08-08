JEE Advanced 2022 application deferred due to delay in JEE Mains 2022 result

The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been deferred. The postponement of the JEE Advanced 2022 registration is in response to the delay made in declaring the JEE Main result 2022. The new date of JEE Advanced 2022 registration is yet to be announced.

JEE Advanced application process was scheduled to start from Sunday, August 7. While the last date for JEE Advanced online registration was August 11, students were allowed to pay the application fee online till August 12. However, with JEE Advanced 2022 application process deferred, the registration start date and end date will also change.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates.

NTA will be releasing the JEE Main All India Ranks (AIR) compiled for both the sessions -- June and July, along with the NTA JEE Main results likely soon. In case the candidates have appeared for JEE Main in both the sessions and manage to qualify for JEE Advanced each time, their best out of all the attempts will be considered for the merit list.

JEE Advanced 2022 will not be held in foreign countries and at any foreign centres this year. The decision to not conduct JEE Advanced in foreign countries and centres has been made considering the ongoing pandemic situation.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19 in India and abroad, it has been decided not to conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2022 in any foreign centres/countries. The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 examination at an Indian centre at their own expense (including travel, etc.) after adhering to the required travel norms of the Government of India and their respective countries of residence,” an official statement said earlier.

The registration process, however, for JEE Advanced 2022 for foreign students is underway. The JEE Advanced 2022 application form for foreign candidates is available on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. Foreign national candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 till August 11 and the last date for fee payment is August 12.