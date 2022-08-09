JEE Advanced 2022 Application: Documents Required During Online Registration; Key Points

  • Home
JEE Advanced Registration Link: The candidates need to register first and upload the necessary documents online to confirm their eligibility status.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 2:34 pm IST

JEE Advanced application form details, documents required
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process. Candidates can apply online on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates need to register first and upload the necessary documents online to confirm their eligibility status. The top 2.5 lakh engineering aspirants who have scored above the JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks are eligible to apply for the advanced exam.

Candidates need to upload the scanned copy of documents and certificates listed below while applying for JEE Advanced 2022

  1. Class 10 Pass Certificate or Birth Certificate
  2. Class 12 Marksheet
  3. Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates)
  4. PwD Certificate
  5. Scribe Request Letter (if required), and
  6. Gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate.
  7. Compensatory Time Request Letter
  8. DS Certificate (for candidates who have opted DS)
  9. OCI Card/ Foreign Passport or Citizenship Certificate ( for OCI or Foreign candidates)

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

Events

JEE Advanced 2022 Dates

Commencement of online application

August 8, 2022

Last date to submit JEE Advanced application form 2022

August 11, 2022

Last date to pay application fee

August 12, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card

August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam date

August 28, 2022

How To Fill JEE Advanced Form 2022

  1. Official website
    Candidates are required to visit the JEE Advanced 2022 website – jeeadv.ac.in.

  2. Fresh registration
    Candidates need to register first and generate user ID and password

  3. JEE Advanced 2022 application form
    Fill up the JEE Advanced application form carefully as instructed and cross-check once done.

  4. Upload documents
    Candidates are required to upload scanned images of requested documents for the verification of eligibility criteria

  5. Pay application fee
    The application fee for the General category students is Rs 2,800 and for the reserved category is Rs 1,400.

  6. Download confirmation page
    Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page of their application and keep it safe for future reference.

