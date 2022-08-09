JEE Advanced 2022 Application: Documents Required During Online Registration; Key Points
JEE Advanced Registration Link: The candidates need to register first and upload the necessary documents online to confirm their eligibility status.
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process. Candidates can apply online on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates need to register first and upload the necessary documents online to confirm their eligibility status. The top 2.5 lakh engineering aspirants who have scored above the JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks are eligible to apply for the advanced exam.
Candidates need to upload the scanned copy of documents and certificates listed below while applying for JEE Advanced 2022
- Class 10 Pass Certificate or Birth Certificate
- Class 12 Marksheet
- Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates)
- PwD Certificate
- Scribe Request Letter (if required), and
- Gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate.
- Compensatory Time Request Letter
- DS Certificate (for candidates who have opted DS)
- OCI Card/ Foreign Passport or Citizenship Certificate ( for OCI or Foreign candidates)
JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates
Events
JEE Advanced 2022 Dates
Commencement of online application
August 8, 2022
Last date to submit JEE Advanced application form 2022
August 11, 2022
Last date to pay application fee
August 12, 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card
August 23, 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 exam date
August 28, 2022
How To Fill JEE Advanced Form 2022
Official website
Candidates are required to visit the JEE Advanced 2022 website – jeeadv.ac.in.
Fresh registration
Candidates need to register first and generate user ID and password
JEE Advanced 2022 application form
Fill up the JEE Advanced application form carefully as instructed and cross-check once done.
Upload documents
Candidates are required to upload scanned images of requested documents for the verification of eligibility criteria
Pay application fee
The application fee for the General category students is Rs 2,800 and for the reserved category is Rs 1,400.
Download confirmation page
Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page of their application and keep it safe for future reference.