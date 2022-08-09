JEE Advanced 2022 Application: Documents Required During Online Registration; Key Points

JEE Advanced application form details, documents required

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process. Candidates can apply online on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates need to register first and upload the necessary documents online to confirm their eligibility status. The top 2.5 lakh engineering aspirants who have scored above the JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks are eligible to apply for the advanced exam.

Candidates need to upload the scanned copy of documents and certificates listed below while applying for JEE Advanced 2022

Class 10 Pass Certificate or Birth Certificate Class 12 Marksheet Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates) PwD Certificate Scribe Request Letter (if required), and Gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate. Compensatory Time Request Letter DS Certificate (for candidates who have opted DS) OCI Card/ Foreign Passport or Citizenship Certificate ( for OCI or Foreign candidates)

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

Events JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Commencement of online application August 8, 2022 Last date to submit JEE Advanced application form 2022 August 11, 2022 Last date to pay application fee August 12, 2022 JEE Advanced 2022 admit card August 23, 2022 JEE Advanced 2022 exam date August 28, 2022

How To Fill JEE Advanced Form 2022