JEE Advanced 2022 Application: Details On Eligibility Criteria, Relaxation

JEE Advanced 2022 application to start today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process will start today, August 8. Candidates can apply online at the JEE Advanced official website jeeadv.ac.in by August 11. The top 2.5 lakh students who have scored above the cut-off marks in JEE Main 2022 can apply for the exam. While Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes across the country, JEE Advanced is conducted only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To appear for JEE Advanced, candidates have to clear JEE Main.

Latest: Click Here to download Free JEE Advanced E-Books and Sample Papers.

Don't Miss: JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals Appearing for JEE Advanced 2022

Criterion 1: Performance in JEE Main 2022

Candidates should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in BE, BTech paper of JEE Main 2022. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are 10 per cent for GEN-EWS, 27 per cent for OBC-NCL, 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, and the remaining 40.5 per cent is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, five per cent horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Category-wise distribution of top 2.5 lakh candidates

Order Category Number of "Top" candidates 1 OPEN 96187 101250 2 OPEN-PwD 5063 3 GEN-EWS 23750 25000 4 GEN-EWS-PwD 1250 5 OBC-NCL 64125 67500 6 OBC-NCL-PwD 3375 7 SC 35625 37500 8 SC-PwD 1875 9 ST 17812 18750 10 ST-PwD 938

The total number of candidates may be slightly greater than 2,50,000 in the presence of "tied" ranks / scores in any category.

Criterion 2: Age limit

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

Criterion 3: Number of attempts

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Criterion 4: Appearance in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination

A candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2021 or 2022 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Candidates who had appeared in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination, for the first time in 2020 or earlier, are not eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022, unless covered by the one-time special measure set out below.

JEE Advanced 2022 Relaxation For Candidates

Candidates who had applied to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced in 2020 or in 2021 but were absent for the examination due to reasons associated with Covid, will be allowed to directly reappear in 2022. The students have been exempted to re-qualify JEE Main 2022. All the candidates getting a second chance to write JEE Advanced will be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of those who will clear JEE Main 2022 in order not to affect this year’s candidates. Also candidates who have appeared in Class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2020 for the first time will also eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2022.