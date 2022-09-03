JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Out, Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock The JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key is out today, September 3.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 provisional answer key today, September 3. Candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official website of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key will be out on September 11, 2022. Candidates' scores will be calculated by using the JEE Advanced final answer keys. JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Live

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Direct Link

Candidates can raise objections on the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key till September 4. IIT Bombay will declare the JEE Advanced result 2022 on September 11. Candidates whose names are there on the merit list are eligible for the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be conducted on September 12. The JEE Advanced exam was conducted on August 28.

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds. Candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download