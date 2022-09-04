  • Home
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today, Know How To Challenge

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: The candidates can raise objections on the answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till 5 PM. The final answer key and result will be out on September 11

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 4, 2022 12:24 pm IST

Download JEE Advanced 2022 answer key at jeeadv.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2022) answer key objection window will be closed today, September 4. The candidates can raise objections on the answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till 5 PM. The candidates need to use the registration number, date of birth, and mobile number to challenge the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Electrical Engineering Of Previous Years

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key was earlier released on September 3. The IIT Bombay will review the challenges made on the provisional answer key, the final answer key and result will be out on September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

  1. Visit official website- jeeadv.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘answer key challenge’ link
  3. Enter the registration number, date of birth, and mobile number
  4. Select the question to whose answer you want to raise an objection
  5. Upload the supporting documents
  6. Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button.

The JEE Advanced exam was earlier held on August 28. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will be conducted on September 12, the counselling process will be held in six rounds. For details on JoSAA counselling, please visit the website- josaa.nic.in.

