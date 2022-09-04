JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today, Know How To Challenge

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Advanced 2022 answer key at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2022) answer key objection window will be closed today, September 4. The candidates can raise objections on the answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in till 5 PM. The candidates need to use the registration number, date of birth, and mobile number to challenge the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Electrical Engineering Of Previous Years

JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key was earlier released on September 3. The IIT Bombay will review the challenges made on the provisional answer key, the final answer key and result will be out on September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

Visit official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on the ‘answer key challenge’ link Enter the registration number, date of birth, and mobile number Select the question to whose answer you want to raise an objection Upload the supporting documents Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button.

The JEE Advanced exam was earlier held on August 28. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will be conducted on September 12, the counselling process will be held in six rounds. For details on JoSAA counselling, please visit the website- josaa.nic.in.