JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Advanced 2022 answer key at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 answer key on Saturday, September 3. The JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be available on the website- jeeadv.ac.in, the candidates can raise objections on answer key till September 4. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on September 11.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet was earlier released on September 1 and question papers on on August 29. The engineering entrance was held on Sunday, August 28.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 answer key link

Enter your application number, password

JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will appear on the screen

Download, take a print out for further reference.

The successful candidates can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will commence on September 12. For details on JoSAA counselling process, please visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.