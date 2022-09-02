  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow, How To Check

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow, How To Check

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: The JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be available on the website- jeeadv.ac.in, the candidates can raise objections on answer key till September 4. The final answer key, result will be out on September 11

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 9:54 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet Released, Direct Link Here
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay To Release Response Sheets Today, How To Download
JEE Advanced 2022: Candidate Response Sheet To Be Released Tomorrow, How To Download
JEE Advanced 2022: FAQs On Expected Cut-Off, Answer Key, Marking Scheme
JEE Advanced 2022 Question Papers Released; Details Here
JEE Advanced 2022 Over: Updates On Expert Analysis, Students' Reactions, Answer Key
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow, How To Check
Download JEE Advanced 2022 answer key at jeeadv.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 answer key on Saturday, September 3. The JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be available on the website- jeeadv.ac.in, the candidates can raise objections on answer key till September 4. The JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be out on September 11.

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 response sheet was earlier released on September 1 and question papers on on August 29. The engineering entrance was held on Sunday, August 28.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

  • Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2022 answer key link
  • Enter your application number, password
  • JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will appear on the screen
  • Download, take a print out for further reference.

The successful candidates can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will commence on September 12. For details on JoSAA counselling process, please visit the official website- josaa.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced Answer Key JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link
Live | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link
Maharashtra 10th SSC, 12th HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Today; Official Websites, Time
Maharashtra 10th SSC, 12th HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Today; Official Websites, Time
CUET PG 2022 Day 2 Today; Admit Card, Reporting Time, Key Points
CUET PG 2022 Day 2 Today; Admit Card, Reporting Time, Key Points
CUET PG 2022 Updates: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Day 1 Ends; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
CUET PG 2022 Updates: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Day 1 Ends; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
Delhi Students Who Passed Class 12 From NCR School Can't Avail Reservation In College Admissions: High Court
Delhi Students Who Passed Class 12 From NCR School Can't Avail Reservation In College Admissions: High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................