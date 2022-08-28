JEE Advanced 2022 Analysis: ‘Moderate To Difficult’ Paper 1 With Tricky Mathematics, Experts Review

JEE Advanced exam analysis

Paper 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) held today, August 28, had a tricky Mathematics, moderate Physics and a easy Chemistry paper. The first paper was held from 9 am to 12 noon and was conducted in online mode with 54 total questions. The paper 1 questions, as per the students’ analysis, were “moderate to difficult”. JEE Advanced 2022 Live

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now



Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

The maximum marks for JEE Advanced 2022 paper 1 were 60. In each part, there were three sections -- 1, 2 and 3. While the maximum marks for Section 1 and Section 2 were 60, the maximum marks for Section 3 were 12.

As per students associated with FIITJEE, the paper 1 of JEE Advanced held today had a moderate to difficult level questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. “Physics was Moderate, Chemistry was Easy but Maths relatively difficult,” Ramesh Batlish of FIITJEE said while sharing student’s feedback.

The JEE Advanced paper 1 section 1 comprised eight questions of numerical-based decimal type with answers correct to two decimal digits. Full marks allotted to Section 1 are three for each correct answer.

The Section 2 had six questions with four options in which one or more than one options were correct, while Section 3 had four questions with each question of Match List type -- Match List 1 to List 2. List 1 had four questions to be matched to List 2 which had five options. One or more than one options were correct.

JEE Advanced 2022: Analysis of Paper 1

Mathematics was tricky and difficult as per students associated with FIITJEE. There were 2 questions from 3D Geometry. Some tricky questions from Functions, Matrices, Ellipse, Vectors, Probability, Harmonic Progressions, Trigonometric Equations. Some good questions were asked from chapters of Probability, Complex Numbers,3-D Geometry, Conic Sections. Students felt this section was the toughest.

Physics had more than one question from chapters like Rotational Motion with three questions, Thermodynamics with two questions, Modern Physics with two questions, Capacitors had two questions, LC Circuits, Kinematics, Gravitation, Optics, Current Electricity. Overall, this section was moderate compared to the other two subjects as per students.

Chemistry section, according to the FIITJEE expert, was a balanced section with questions covering chapters of Class 11th and 12th equally. In Inorganic Chemistry questions were directly asked from NCERT.

In Physical Chemistry, questions covered chapters of Electrochemistry, Chemical Equilibrium, Atomic Structure. Thermodynamics (Kinetic Theory Gases).

In Organic Chemistry, questions mostly were asked from Amines, Polymers, Biomolecules, Oxygen-containing Compounds, some named reactions were also asked.