JEE Advanced 2022 admit card today at jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards will be issued today. The jeeadv.ac.in official website will host the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 hall tickets at 10 am. To access the JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards, candidates will need their registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers. The admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Advanced, is scheduled to be held on August 28 for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

As per the exam pattern of JEE Advanced 2022, the examination will be held in computer-based mode at designated JEE Advanced exam centres. There are questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi-correct answers.

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the designated JEE Advanced 2022 admit card link

Enter credentials including registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Submit and download and take a printout of the JEE advanced hall ticket 2022

The JEE Advanced question papers will consist of questions designed to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. Negative marks will also be cut for incorrect answers for some of the questions.

While the IT entrance test will be conducted on August 28, the online display of the JEE advanced 2022 provisional answer key date is September 3. The JEE advanced final answer key will be issued along with the JEE Advanced 2022 result on September 11.