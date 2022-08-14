JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time

  • Home
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be available to download between August 23 and 28, the exam will be held on August 28. Download hall ticket on the website- jeeadv.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 14, 2022 10:33 am IST
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be available to download between August 23 and 28
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: As the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 has been closed, the candidates who have successfully applied for the engineering entrance will appear on August 28. The candidates need to carry their admit card at the exam centre, the hall ticket will be available to download on August 23, as per the website.

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be available to download between August 23 and 28, candidates can download hall ticket on the website- jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced 2022 admit card, candidates need to use their login id and password. JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be released, download and take a print out for further reference. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022: Know About Syllabus, Mock Test

As per reports, a total of 1.6 lakh students have applied for JEE Advanced 2022, which includes 50 foreign nationals. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. There will be two papers in JEE Advanced 2022, the question papers will be in both English and Hindi languages. Candidates will have the option to switch between the language anytime during the exam.

For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in.

