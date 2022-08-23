  • Home
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Out At Jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 Hall Ticket: Candidates who have registered for JEE Advanced 2022 will now be able to access the JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards from the login window.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 23, 2022 10:34 am IST
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card out
New Delhi:

The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card has been issued today, August 22. The official website of JEE Advanced 2022 -- jeeadv.ac.in is hosting the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 hall tickets. Candidates who have registered for JEE Advanced 2022 will now be able to access the JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards from the login window. To access JEE Advanced 2022 hall tickets, candidates will need their registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28 for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. For JEE Advanced admit card download link, click here

The JEE Advanced website has made two practice tests available for candidates. The practice tests seeks to accustom the candidates with the online mode of JEE Advanced test.

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the designated JEE Advanced 2022 admit card link

  • Enter credentials including registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

  • Submit and download and take a printout of the JEE advanced hall ticket 2022

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket Download Credentials

  • JEE Advanced registration number
  • Date of birth in the date-month-year format
  • Mobile number

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

The JEE Advanced question papers will consist of questions designed to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. Negative marks will also be cut for incorrect answers for some of the questions. As per the exam pattern of JEE Advanced 2022, the examination will be held in computer-based mode at designated JEE Advanced exam centres. There are questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi-correct answers.

JEE Advanced 2022
