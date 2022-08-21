JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card On August 23; Check Exam Date, Syllabus, Paper Pattern

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit card will be released on Tuesday, August 23, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced will be held on August 28, the engineering entrance will be held in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 noon and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The candidates can download the JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in using log-in credentials- application id and password. JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022: List Of IITs To Target For BTech Admissions

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: Important Checklist For Candidates

Candidates should check the information in the JEE Admit Card 2022 thoroughly, and if there is any error, they need to report it immediately Check the name, roll number and address provided in the JEE Advanced hall ticket Check the COVID-19 guidelines thoroughly and list of prohibited items Download a copy of JEE Advanced 2022 admit card, and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Advanced 2022 exam will consist of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will be for a duration of three hours. Multiple-choice questions with a single answer, questions with multiple answers, questions with numerical values, and questions of the matching type will all be included in the JEE Advanced 2022 question paper. Full, partial, and zero marks are there in the JEE Advanced 2022 marking scheme.

For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in.