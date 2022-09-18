  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2022: 94 EWS Students Clear IIT Entrance With IIT Gandhinagar's Dakshana Programme

JEE Advanced 2022: 94 EWS Students Clear IIT Entrance With IIT Gandhinagar's Dakshana Programme

JEE Advanced 2022: Prakash Rathod bagged AIR 1 in the SC-PwD category. The other achievers are Manjaree (AIR 126) in the general-EWS category and Irfan Hussain (AIR 46) in the ST category

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 18, 2022 4:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay To Declare JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Today
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Tomorrow; Official Website, Steps To Check
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: AIR 3 Topper Thomas Biju Of Kerala Aspires To Do CSE From IIT Bombay
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Checklist For Candidates
JEE Advanced Result: "Offline Classes Challenging But Better Than Online," Says PwD Topper Ojas Maheshwari
JEE Advanced 2022: 94 EWS Students Clear IIT Entrance With IIT Gandhinagar's Dakshana Programme
(L-R) JEE Advanced 2022 achievers Prakash Rathod (AIR 1) in SC-PwD, Manjaree (AIR 126) in EWS and Irfan Hussain (AIR 46) in ST category
Image credit: Shared by IIT Gandhinagar

JEE Advanced 2022: A total of 94 students from economically weaker (EWS) section cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) this year, the result was announced on September 11. Out of 94 students who have attended the IIT Gandhinagar's Dakshana programme, one student secured AIR 1 in the SC-PwD category and four students scored in the range of 1000 to 2000.

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferencesUse Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

Prakash Rathod who hails from Karnataka is the son of a farmer. Mr Rathod achieved AIR 1 in the SC-PwD category. The JEE Advanced 2022 topper wants to pursue Computer Science at an IIT. Talking about his success, the topper said, "My stage fear has gone after attending this programme. I could also improve my English and listening skills and learn how to interact with others confidently." READ MORE | JEE Advanced Result: "Offline Classes Challenging But Better Than Online," Says PwD Topper Ojas Maheshwari

The other achievers are- Bulandshahar girl Manjaree who achieved AIR 126 in the general-EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and Irfan Hussain (AIR 46) in the ST category, the release mentioned. Manjaree's father is a shopkeeper, and her mother is a housewife. "“I wish to make my career in Applied Physics. I am sure I will be able to fulfil my dream by getting into an IIT," she said.

Son of a farmer, Mr Hussain from Kargil aspired to become a Computer Scientist. “I aspire to become a computer scientist. Through this programme, I could practically learn communication and leadership skills, active participation, and out-of-the-box thinking, and gained confidence for initiation. The session with CCL was really fun," he said.

According to IIT Gandhinagar, the students from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other government schools selected for the Dakshana leadership programme based on their outstanding academic abilities. The Dakshana Leadership Programme aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge in an IIT environment to help them reach their full potential, as per the release.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced result JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2022 Result, CAT 2022 Registration; Check Important Education Events In September
JEE Advanced 2022 Result, CAT 2022 Registration; Check Important Education Events In September
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Begins UG Admission 2022 Through CUET; Details Here
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Begins UG Admission 2022 Through CUET; Details Here
ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Exam On September 20; Check Paper Pattern
ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Exam On September 20; Check Paper Pattern
Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow At Tsche.ac.in
Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow At Tsche.ac.in
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends On September 21; Details Here
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends On September 21; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................