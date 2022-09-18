JEE Advanced 2022: 94 EWS Students Clear IIT Entrance With IIT Gandhinagar's Dakshana Programme

Image credit: Shared by IIT Gandhinagar (L-R) JEE Advanced 2022 achievers Prakash Rathod (AIR 1) in SC-PwD, Manjaree (AIR 126) in EWS and Irfan Hussain (AIR 46) in ST category

JEE Advanced 2022: A total of 94 students from economically weaker (EWS) section cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) this year, the result was announced on September 11. Out of 94 students who have attended the IIT Gandhinagar's Dakshana programme, one student secured AIR 1 in the SC-PwD category and four students scored in the range of 1000 to 2000.

Prakash Rathod who hails from Karnataka is the son of a farmer. Mr Rathod achieved AIR 1 in the SC-PwD category. The JEE Advanced 2022 topper wants to pursue Computer Science at an IIT. Talking about his success, the topper said, "My stage fear has gone after attending this programme. I could also improve my English and listening skills and learn how to interact with others confidently." READ MORE | JEE Advanced Result: "Offline Classes Challenging But Better Than Online," Says PwD Topper Ojas Maheshwari

The other achievers are- Bulandshahar girl Manjaree who achieved AIR 126 in the general-EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and Irfan Hussain (AIR 46) in the ST category, the release mentioned. Manjaree's father is a shopkeeper, and her mother is a housewife. "“I wish to make my career in Applied Physics. I am sure I will be able to fulfil my dream by getting into an IIT," she said.

Son of a farmer, Mr Hussain from Kargil aspired to become a Computer Scientist. “I aspire to become a computer scientist. Through this programme, I could practically learn communication and leadership skills, active participation, and out-of-the-box thinking, and gained confidence for initiation. The session with CCL was really fun," he said.

According to IIT Gandhinagar, the students from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other government schools selected for the Dakshana leadership programme based on their outstanding academic abilities. The Dakshana Leadership Programme aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge in an IIT environment to help them reach their full potential, as per the release.