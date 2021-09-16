JEE Advanced 2021 Unique Registration Code Explained

What is JEE Advanced unique registration code

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) administering body, IIT Kharagpur, has started the online registration for admission to IITs. As a first, this year, IIT JEE Advanced administering body, has allowed the candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid or associated reasons to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam. These students have to get a ‘unique registration code’ to start the online application process.

Sharing the link to access the ‘unique registration code’, JEE Advanced application website said: ”Candidates who are eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2021 under one-time measure must get the Unique Registration Code (URC)...”

JEE Advanced Unique Registration Code: Direct Link

“The candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both papers [Paper 1 and Paper2] of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to directly register for JEE (Advanced) 2021. The eligibility under this one-time measure can be verified by filling in the following fields,” a statement on the jeeadv.ac.in said.

Details Required For Verification

JEE Main 2020 application number or JEE Advanced 2020 login ID

JEE Advanced 2020 roll number or registration number

Date of birth

JEE Main 2021 result for the BTech/ BE paper was announced on Wednesday, September 15. The JEE Main 2021 cut-off for the General category students to become eligible for applying to IIT JEE Advanced is 87.8992241. As many as 44 students who appeared for the JEE Main BTech, or Paper 1, exams have scored 100 percentile marks this year.