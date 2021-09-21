  • Home
JEE Advanced 2021: Top IITs To Target For BTech Admissions

JEE Advanced 2021: Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes through JEE Advanced 2021 can check the list of top IITs as per the NIRF Rankings 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 21, 2021 4:09 pm IST

List of top IITs for JEE Advanced qualified students
New Delhi:

With JEE Advanced 2021 scheduled to be conducted on October 3, students during the last leg of preparation can target the top Indian Institutes Of Technology (IITs) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. Candidates are admitted to UG courses in the IITs to bachelors degree programme, integrated masters programme or bachelor-master dual degree programme in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture through JEE Advanced.

Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes through JEE Advanced 2021 can check the list of top IITs as per the NIRF Rankings 2021 below:

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
  9. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
  10. Indian Institute of Technology Indore
  11. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
  12. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
  13. Indian Institute of Technology Patna
  14. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
  15. Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
  16. Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
  17. Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

The online application window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will close today, September 21, at 11:59 pm. Students in the top 2,50,000 rank in JEE Main 2021 result are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. The JEE Main 2021 cut-off for the General category students to become eligible for applying to IIT JEE Advanced is 87.8992241.

