JEE Advanced 2021: Top IITs To Target For BTech Admissions

List of top IITs for JEE Advanced qualified students

With JEE Advanced 2021 scheduled to be conducted on October 3, students during the last leg of preparation can target the top Indian Institutes Of Technology (IITs) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. Candidates are admitted to UG courses in the IITs to bachelors degree programme, integrated masters programme or bachelor-master dual degree programme in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture through JEE Advanced.

Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes through JEE Advanced 2021 can check the list of top IITs as per the NIRF Rankings 2021 below:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad Indian Institute of Technology Indore Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Indian Institute of Technology Patna Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

The online application window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will close today, September 21, at 11:59 pm. Students in the top 2,50,000 rank in JEE Main 2021 result are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. The JEE Main 2021 cut-off for the General category students to become eligible for applying to IIT JEE Advanced is 87.8992241.