JEE Advanced 2021 Tomorrow For Admission To IITs; Do’s And Don’ts On Exam Day

JEE Advanced 2021 tomorrow

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology will be held tomorrow, October 3. The entrance exam will be held online in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The question paper will comprise of questions including multiple-choice and numerical-based.

The JEE Advanced organising institute, IIT Kharagpur, has already released the admit cards. The JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards contain guidelines to be followed on the exam day and Covid-19 norms.

JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Advanced application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Advanced hall ticket 2021

JEE Advanced: Do’s And Don’ts On Exam Day