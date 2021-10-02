  • Home
JEE Advanced 2021 Tomorrow For Admission To IITs; Do’s And Don’ts On Exam Day

JEE Advanced 2021: The entrance exam will be held online in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The question paper will comprise of questions including multiple-choice and numerical-based.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 2, 2021 3:01 pm IST

JEE Advanced 2021 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology will be held tomorrow, October 3. The entrance exam will be held online in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The question paper will comprise of questions including multiple-choice and numerical-based.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences based on JEE Advanced Rank Check Now. 

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12 score - Check List here 

The JEE Advanced organising institute, IIT Kharagpur, has already released the admit cards. The JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards contain guidelines to be followed on the exam day and Covid-19 norms.

JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Advanced application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Advanced hall ticket 2021

JEE Advanced: Do’s And Don’ts On Exam Day

  • Candidates should follow the entry time at the JEE Advanced exam centre

  • Candidates should fill the self-declaration (undertaking) on the JEE Advanced admit card

  • Candidates must wear masks at all times adn maintain social distancing at all times

  • Only one scribble pad will be provided to a candidate. The candidate must sign the scribble pad after entering her or his name and the JEEAdvanced 2021 registration number in the space provided.

  • After the start of paper 2, hand over the admit card, containing the duly filled and signed self-declaration form to the invigilator. If any candidate fails to hand-over the admit card, action, including disqualification from the exam, may be taken.

.......................... Advertisement ..........................