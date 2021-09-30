JEE Advanced 2021: Things To Do Before, During, After Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2021 exam day guidelines (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on October 3, 2021. The institute has released admit cards for the entrance exam at jeeadv.ac.in. It has also released guidelines for the exam day and advisory related to COVID-19 for candidates.

“COVID-19 related protocols will be followed for JEE (Advanced) 2021 as per the Government of India guidelines in the current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the candidates...Adequate measures are implemented for safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity, and fairness in conduct of the examination. Candidates are also required to adhere to the guidelines to ensure their own safety & health and also of their fellow candidates,” an official statement said.

JEE Advanced 2021: General Guidelines

Before the start of each paper, the seating area, including keyboard, monitor, webcam, mouse, desk and chair will be thoroughly sanitized. All door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons, etc., will be disinfected. Hand Sanitizers will be provided at entry points and inside the rest centre at various places. Barcode readers will be available at the entry point to scan the barcode on the JEE Advanced admit card. The lab, hall or roll number will be informed to the candidate after reading the barcode. It will not be displayed on a notice board. A scribble pad will be kept at each candidate's desk before the start of each paper for rough work. Do not bring your own paper.

JEE Advanced 2021: Things Candidates Have To Do Before Exam

Follow the entry time communicated to you the day before the exam via SMS. This must be done to avoid crowding at the test centre and to maintain social distancing. Fill the COVID-19 self declaration (undertaking) on the Admit Card as per instructions provided. Wear your own mask at all times. Carry your own bottle of sanitizer and a transparent bottle of water. Maintain social distancing at all times. Follow the instructions provided by test Centre staff. Sanitize hands by washing with soap and with hand sanitizer before entering the test centre. At the time of entry, the filled-in self-declaration form on the admit card, and body temperature will be checked. Test centre staff will guide the candidate to respective abs after scanning the barcode on the admit card. No candidate will be denied permission to appear for the examination unless he or she violates COVID-19 guidelines.

JEE Advanced 2021: Instructions To Follow During Exam

Only one scribble pad will be provided to a candidate. The candidate must sign the scribble pad after entering her or his name and the JEEAdvanced 2021 registration number in the space provided. Mark your attendance during both the papers by signing in the roll list. After the start of paper 2, hand over the admit card, containing the duly filled and signed self-declaration form to the Invigilator. If any candidate misses to hand-over the admit card, action, including disqualification from the exam, may be taken.

JEE Advanced 2021: Things To Do When Exam Is Over