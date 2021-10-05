JEE Advanced 2021 Students’ Response Sheets Today; Know How To Download

JEE Advanced response sheets of candidates today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced response sheets of the candidates will be released today, October 5. The applicants who appeared for the IIT entrance test on October 3 will be able to download their response sheets from the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. The administering body, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has already released the question papers of IIT JEE Advanced on Monday, October 4. Candidates can go to the download section of the official website to access both JEE Advanced 2021 paper 1 and paper 2 question papers.

JEE Advanced was held as a computer-based test (CBT), in two shifts, for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and other institutes.

JEE Advanced Response Sheet: How To Download

Go to the official website - jeeadv.ac.in Click on the designated JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet link On the next window insert the application number and password on the spaces provided Submit and access the JEE Advanced response sheet

The provisional JEE Advanced answer keys, as per the JEE Advanced 2021 schedule, will be released on October 10. Candidates can submit objections against the JEE Advanced answer key between October 10 and 11.

After considering the objections raised by the students on the answer key, the JEE Advanced final answer key will be published on October 15.