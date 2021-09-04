JEE Advanced 2021: Special Eligibility Verification Begins, Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled for October 3 (representational)

Students who had qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main last year, and applied for the IIT admission test, JEE Advanced, but were unable to appear in it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be allowed to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021 without having to qualify in the Main exam again, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, who is conducting the exam this year, has said.

Recommended: Know All About JEE Advanced- A Complete Guide. Click Here To Download Free E-Book.

However, they will have to register again from September 11 onwards, and prior to JEE Advanced 2021 registration, such candidates will have to verify their special eligibility status.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

IIT Kharagpur has started the process for verification of ‘special eligibility status for JEE Advanced 2021’.

“The candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both papers [Paper 1 and Paper2] of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to directly register for JEE (Advanced) 2021. The eligibility under this one-time measure can be verified by filling in the following fields,” an official statement said.

JEE Advanced 2021 Special Eligibility Registration Link

Details required for verification:

JEE Main 2020 application number or JEE Advanced 2020 login ID JEE Advanced 2020 roll number or registration number Date of birth

JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled for October 3. Final answer key and result will be announced on October 15. Candidates’ response sheets will be published on October 5 and provisional answer keys on October 10.