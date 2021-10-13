JEE Advanced 2021 result date and time

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 result will be declared on October 15 at 10 am. As per the JoSAA counselling schedule released on the official website, the JEE Advanced 2021 result will be declared at 10 am. Students who appeared for the entrance test can access their result through the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences JEE Advanced College Predictor Latest: Know your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here

IIT Kharagpur will release the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) on the official website along with the result. To be considered for the JEE Advanced 2021 rank list, students will be required to meet the minimum percentage criteria.

After the result is declared, registration for JoSAA counselling will commence from October 16 (10 am) for the students who meet the designated JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2021 will be conducted once the result is declared and the students who secure rank in JEE Advanced will be eligible to register for JoSAA counselling.

IIT Admission Process

Students who will qualify the JEE Advanced 2021 will get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) through JoSAA counselling. Students will be required to register themselves on JoSAA counselling portal using the asked credentials.

Now, fill in the seat and course preference on the JoSAA portal, students will be allotted seats considering the filled choice.

Students will receive an allotment letter after the final allotment of seats, take a print out of it.

Lastly, pay the seat acceptance fees and proceed for the document verification procedure.

JoSAA counselling process 2021 for JEE Advanced will be done in six rounds and the last round of counselling will be held on November 18.

JEE Advanced 2021: AAT Registration Schedule

Students who meet the JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off will be eligible to apply for the Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT 2021 till October 16 (5 pm).

AAT 2021 results will be declared on October 22 at JEE Advanced 2021 online portal. The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021 will decide the cut-off marks for passing AAT.