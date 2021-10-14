JEE Advanced 2021 Result Tomorrow; What's Next?

JEE Advnaced 2021:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2021 result tomorrow October 15 (10 am). Students who qualify the entrance exam will be eligible to register for counselling by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at- josaa.nic.in. The registration process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will also commence from tomorrow at JEE Advanced website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students interested in pursuing architecture programmes offered at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee can apply for AAT 2021 till October 16 (5 pm).

The JEE Advanced 2021 result will be released at jeeadva.ac.in tomorrow at 10 am. Along with the results, category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) will be declared at the official website. The JEE Advanced rank attained by candidates is based on the marks scored in the exam.

JEE Advanced 2021: Calculation Of Marks

A candidate's score in JEE Advanced 2021 will be calculated by combining the scores of both Paper 1 and Paper 2. For instance, the total marks obtained in Physics will be calculated on the basis of marks secured in the physics section of Paper 1 added with the marks scored in the physics part of Paper 2.

Marks of Chemistry and Mathematics will be calculated with the same procedure.

JEE Advanced 2021: JoSAA Admission Process

Students who qualify JEE Advanced by scoring the set cut-off marks will have to register for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2021. The registration process begins from October 16 onwards.

JoSAA counselling process ensures admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Candidates will register on JoSAA counselling portal using the JEE Advanced application number and password Fill in the seat and course preference and the admission will be allotted considering the filled option.

Candidates will receive an allotment letter after the final allotment of seats. Pay the seat acceptance fees and proceed for the online document verification procedure.