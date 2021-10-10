JEE Advanced 2021 Result Soon; Check Admission Process

JEE Advanced 2021: Result to be out on October 15

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 result will be declared on October 15 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. To qualify JEE Advanced 2021, students will have to meet the designated JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off. Students who appeared for JEE Advanced can key in their application number, date of birth and password to check their result, once released.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2021 will be conducted once the result is declared and the students who attain rank in JEE Advanced will be eligible to register for JoSAA counselling. Through JoSSA, the admission process to various IITs, NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs is done.

JEE Advanced 2021: Admission Process To IITs

Students seeking admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) will be required to register themselves on JoSAA counselling portal using the asked credentials. Fill in the seat and course of your choice and the admission will be allotted considering the filled option. After the final allotment of seats, students will receive an allotment letter, take a print out of it. Now, pay the seat acceptance fees and report to the respective college for the document verification procedure.

JoSAA counselling will be held in a complete online mode and a separate schedule will be declared on the official website within the due date.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the JEE Advanced 2021 answer key today, October 10. Students can check and download the answer key and raise an objection (if any) by October 11(5 pm). JEE Advanced answer key will be released after considering the challenges done by the students and the final result will be based upon the same.

JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key: How To Download