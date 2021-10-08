JEE Advanced 2021 Result Soon: 10 Points On Reservation Of Seats
Candidates securing minimum qualifying marks in JEE Advanced result 2021 in all three subjects individually and in aggregate will qualify and be included in the JEE Advanced 2021 rank list. Check reservation criteria here
JEE Advanced result 2021 will be announced by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on October 15, 2021, on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates securing minimum qualifying marks in JEE Advanced result 2021 in all three subjects individually and in aggregate will qualify and be included in the JEE Advanced 2021 rank list.
Candidates belonging to certain categories are admitted under the seats reserved for them in accordance with the rules prescribed by the Government of India.
10 points on the categories and the extent of reservation of seats
- General category belonging to Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS) – 10% of seats in every course.
- Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) – 27% of seats in every course. OBCs should be listed in the current updated central list of OBCs—ncbc.nic.in. OBCs present in the state list but not covered in the central list of OBCs are not eligible to claim the reservation.
- Candidates belonging to the creamy layer of OBC are not entitled for reservation. Such candidates are treated as belonging to the general (GEN), i.e. unreserved category, and they will be eligible only for the open seats – the seats for which all candidates are eligible.
- Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course
- Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.
- Persons with Disability (PwD) – 5% seats in each of OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC and ST category seats.
- Candidates belonging to the GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and PwD categories/sub-categories will be declared as qualified on the basis of a relaxed criterion.
- Unfilled seats, if any, reserved under GEN-EWS and OBC-NCL category will be de-reserved to open category seats.
- The benefit of reservation will be given to them subject to verification of documents.
- If it is found at any stage that a candidate has used a fake or incorrect document, or has furnished false, incorrect or incomplete information, in order to avail the benefit of reservation, such a candidate will be excluded from all admission processes.