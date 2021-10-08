JEE Advanced 2021 Result Soon: 10 Points On Reservation Of Seats

JEE Advanced result 2021 date: 10 points on the categories and the extent of reservation of seats

JEE Advanced result 2021 will be announced by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on October 15, 2021, on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates securing minimum qualifying marks in JEE Advanced result 2021 in all three subjects individually and in aggregate will qualify and be included in the JEE Advanced 2021 rank list.

Candidates belonging to certain categories are admitted under the seats reserved for them in accordance with the rules prescribed by the Government of India.

10 points on the categories and the extent of reservation of seats