JEE Advanced: How To Get Admission At IISc, IISERs, Other Institutes

IISc Bangalore accepts JEE Advanced for undergraduate admissions

Though BTech in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is the most popular choice among JEE Advanced qualified students, there are other options available. Those who want to look beyond Engineering at IITs can apply for admission to undergraduate courses at some of the country’s top educational and research institutions, including the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Here are the details of how to apply for admission at these institutions with JEE Advanced result.

IISc Admission Through JEE Advanced 2021

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore admits students to its Bachelor of Science (IISc BS) programme through three channels – JEE Main, JEE Advanced and the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY). Details of the next admission session will be made available soon on the UG portal of the institute.

After applications are submitted, the institute will prepare a rank list of all candidates and admit students in the order of merit.

IISER BS-MS Admission 2021

IISERs also admit students through three channels – State and Central Boards (SCB), KVPY and JEE Advanced. For admission through the state and central boards channel, students need to appear in an entrance examination – IISER Aptitude Test or IAT.

Applications for KVPY and SCB channels are closed.

Applications for the IIT-JEE channel will open after JEE Advanced 2021 results.

IIST Admission 2021 Through JEE Advanced

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Thiruvananthapuram admits students to three programmes – 4-year BTech in Aerospace Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering (Avionics), and 5-Year dual degree (BTech+ Master of Science/Master of Technology) – on the basis of JEE Advanced result.

For the 2021 admissions, the institute will begin the registration process on October 8. Find more details here.

IIPE BTech Admission 2021

Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy is another institute that accepts JEE Advanced scores. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for Petroleum Engineering and Chemical Engineering programmes at the institute.

The 2021 admission notification will be released soon. Candidates can check last year’s admission process for reference.

RGIPT BTech Admission 2021-22

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) has released the notification for 2021-22 admissions through JEE Advanced. The application process started on October 4 and will end on October 26. The entire admission process is online.

The institute offers eight BTech programmes and two Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) programmes.