JEE Advanced answer key, result today at jeeadv.ac.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) final answer key and result will be released today, October 15. Candidates who appeared for the IIT JEE Advanced on October 3, will be able to check and download the result from the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2021 organising institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will publish the answer keys and the result at 10 am.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences JEE Advanced College Predictor Latest: Know your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here

To access the JEE Advanced result, students will be required to login at the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. Prior to the final answer key and the result, IIT Kharagpur had released the provisional answer key and allowed students to send feedback and comments till October 11.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How To Download

To download JEE Advanced 2021 result, follow these steps:

Go to jeeadv.ac.in and click on the result link

Enter login credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth

Submit and download the result

JEE Advanced 2021 exam was conducted in two shifts. Students who appeared for the IIT entrance examination found both the papers of JEE Advanced 2021 moderately difficult. JEE Advanced is held for undergraduate (UG) admission to institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Students qualifying JEE Advanced 2021 will be able to appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) to become eligible for admission to BArch courses in the IITs.