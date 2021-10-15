JEE Advanced 2021: Result Declared; Here's How To Check, Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2021 result declared at jeeadv.ac.in

Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2021 result is declared on the official JEE Advanced website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students who have qualified the IIT entrance examination can register themselves for JoSAA counselling 2021 from tomorrow, October 16.

JEE Advanced 2021 Result: Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2021 Result: How To Check

Go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2021 Result link

A new login window will reopen

Enter the asked credentials and login

JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the screen

Check result and download

Take a print out for future reference

JEE Advanced 2021 result will not be sent through post or any other medium, students can check and download their result through online mode only.

Students who qualified JEE Advanced will get admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) through JoSAA counselling.

JEE Advanced 2021: Minimum Percentage Needed For Rank List

JEE Advanced 2021 rank list is prepared for the students who have attained the minimum percentage criteria. Here is the category wise minimum marks requirement as prescribed by the IIT Kharagpur:

Rank List Minimum percentage of marks in each subject Minimum percentage of aggregate marks Common rank list (CRL) 10.0 35.0 GEN-EWS rank list 9.0 31.5 OBC-NCL rank list 9.0 31.5 SC rank list 5.0 17.5 ST rank list 5.0 17.5 Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 5.0 17.5 GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 SC-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 ST-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 Preparatory course rank lists 2.5 8.75

Registration for Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT 2021 will start from October 15 (10 am) and students who qualified the JEE Advanced 2021 can apply for AAT 2021 before October 16 (5 pm).

AAT 2021 results will be declared on October 22 at JEE Advanced 2021 online portal. The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021 will decide the cut-off marks for passing AAT. JoSAA counselling for architecture students will begin from October 22.