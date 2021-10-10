JEE Advanced 2021 Result: Check Minimum Marks For Rank List

JEE Advanced 2021 rank list

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced final answer key and result will be released on October 15. Along with the results, Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) will be declared on the official website. JEE Advanced 2021 rank list will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored by the students in JEE Advanced.

Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Advanced score - Check List here Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences JEE Advanced College Predictor

Students who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for the JEE Advanced ranking. JEE Advanced 2021 provisional answer key has been released today on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021: Minimum Percentage Needed For Rank List

Students need to require a minimum percentage of marks to be considered for the JEE Advanced rank list. Here is the category wise minimum marks requirement as prescribed by the IIT Kharagpur:

Rank List Minimum percentage of marks in each subject Minimum percentage of aggregate marks Common rank list (CRL) 10.0 35.0 GEN-EWS rank list 9.0 31.5 OBC-NCL rank list 9.0 31.5 SC rank list 5.0 17.5 ST rank list 5.0 17.5 Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 5.0 17.5 GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 SC-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 ST-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 Preparatory course rank lists 2.5 8.75





JEE Advanced 2021: Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case, two or more students score the same marks, following tie-breaking procedure will be applicable:

Students with more positive responses will be considered and if the tie still persists

Higher marks secured in Mathematics. followed by,

Higher marks secured in Physics,

If the tie still remains, students will be assigned same rank

JEE Advanced 2021: Calculation Of Marks

As per the procedure stated on the JEE Advanced information brochure, marks of the students will be calculated by combining the scores of both Paper 1 and Paper 2. For instance, total marks secured in Physics will be calculated on the basis of marks scored in the physics section of Paper 1 added with the marks scored in the physics part of Paper 2.

The same procedure will be followed in obtaining marks of Chemistry and Mathematics.