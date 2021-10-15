How to check JEE Advanced 2021 result at jeeadv.ac.in

The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be announced at 10 am today, October 15. Along with the result, the JEE Advanced final answer key will also be released today at jeeadv.ac.in. To access the JEE Advanced 2021 result, candidates will be required to log in to the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth.

JEE Advanced 2021 was held on October 3 in two shifts. Students who took the entrance examin found both the shifts of the IIT entrance test moderately difficult. Students qualifying JEE Advanced becomes eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling for admission to institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How To Check

To check and download JEE Advanced 2021 result, these steps are to be followed:

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in Click on the designated result link Insert login credentials including JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth Submit and access JEE Advanced 2021 result

The JEE Advanced marks vs ranks 2021 analysis can be known as soon as the results of JEE Advanced are declared today. According to a range of JEE Advanced marks, the JEE Advanced rank is obtained corresponding to it. Ranks obtained in JEE Advanced 2021 are valid for admission to the engineering courses in the IITs for the academic year 2021-2022.

In case two or more IIT JEE applicants score the same marks in the entrance test then the following JEE Advanced tie-breaking rule will be followed while preparing the rank list: