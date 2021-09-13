JEE Advanced registration will begin today at jeeadv.ac.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 online registration will begin in the afternoon today, September 13. The JEE Advanced application window will remain open till September 19, and for payment of the application fee till September 20. JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates.

Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

JEE Advanced 2021: How To Apply

Go to the JEE Advanced 2021 official website - jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, register on the login window using JEE Main 2021 login id and password Students can make a new password for JEE Advanced through the given options Fill in the JEE Advanced 2021 application form with all asked details Upload the scanned documents as asked Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways Submit and save the application form for future use

JEE Advanced applicants also have to upload certain documents during the time of application in PDF formats. These documents include differ for JEE Main 2020, 2021 qualified candidates and JEE Main 2020 qualified but absent candidates.

For JEE Main 2020 and JEE Main 2021 qualified candidates, the required documents include Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate; Class 12 Marksheet; Caste Certificate, if any; PwD Certificate; Scribe Request Letter, if required; and gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate.

For foreign candidates appearing for JEE Advanced, and foreign candidates absent in JEE Advanced 2020, photograph, signature, photo ID proof, Class 12 marksheet, birth certificate for age proof, citizenship certificate/ passport, testimonial (optional), OCI / PIO card and gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or birth certificate will be required.