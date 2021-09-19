  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Last-Minute Details

JEE Advanced 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Last-Minute Details

Registration for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced 2021) will end tomorrow, September 20. The last date for fee payment is till September 21, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 19, 2021 12:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2021 Application Underway; What For Students With No Valid OBC-NCL, EWS Certificate
JEE Advanced 2021: Keep These Documents Ready Before You Fill Application Form
JEE Advanced 2021 Unique Registration Code Explained
JEE Advanced 2021: Supreme Court Allows Students To Make Representation Before Authority
JEE Advanced 2021 Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
JEE Advanced Registrations To Begin Today After Being Postponed Twice
JEE Advanced 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Last-Minute Details
JEE Advanced 2021 registration ends tomorrow
New Delhi:

Registration for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced 2021) will end tomorrow, September 20. The registration process for JEE Advanced was started on September 16. The last date for fee payment is till September 21, 2021. Candidates who qualified in JEE Main and meet the required cut-off marks can fill up the JEE Advanced application form 2021 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates are advised to check JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2021 available on the information brochure before filling the application form.

Recommended: Click Here To Download Free JEE Advanced Sample Papers and Previous year Question Papers.

The JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in soon. The exam conducting body --IIT Kharagpur – will also provide the candidates with free JEE Advanced mock tests. Candidates can solve those and get themselves accustomed with the online JEE Advanced 2021 examination. Aspirants can sign in at the designated JEE Advanced mock tests link and take the test accordingly.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Apply For JEE Advanced 2021

Go to the direct link mentioned above.

Read the eligibility conditions and login using your application number, password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the JEE Advanced form fee and submit.

JEE Advanced 2021: Declaration In Lieu Of OBC-NCL Certificate

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates who do not have a recent certificate can fill up the declaration in lieu of OBC-NCL certificate form. The format is given in the JEE Advanced 2021 brochure. The brochure also contains forms for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories.

JEE Advanced 2021 Date

JEE Advanced 2021 exam date is October 3. The seven zonal coordinating Indian Institutes of Technology, under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board, will conduct the exam.

After the declaration of JEE Advanced result, JoSSA counselling registration will begin.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced date JEE Advanced 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI CA Intermediate Result For July Session Announced
ICAI CA Intermediate Result For July Session Announced
Odisha: 3 School Teachers Suspended For Submitting Fake OTET Certificate
Odisha: 3 School Teachers Suspended For Submitting Fake OTET Certificate
Lucknow University Declares Entrance Exam Results For UG Courses
Lucknow University Declares Entrance Exam Results For UG Courses
DU Cut-Off 2021: Latest Update On Schedule, First Cut-Off List
DU Cut-Off 2021: Latest Update On Schedule, First Cut-Off List
Visva-Bharati VC Talks Tough With Teachers Over Thefts In Purported Video, Stokes Controversy
Visva-Bharati VC Talks Tough With Teachers Over Thefts In Purported Video, Stokes Controversy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................