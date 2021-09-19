JEE Advanced 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Last-Minute Details

JEE Advanced 2021 registration ends tomorrow

Registration for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced 2021) will end tomorrow, September 20. The registration process for JEE Advanced was started on September 16. The last date for fee payment is till September 21, 2021. Candidates who qualified in JEE Main and meet the required cut-off marks can fill up the JEE Advanced application form 2021 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates are advised to check JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2021 available on the information brochure before filling the application form.

The JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in soon. The exam conducting body --IIT Kharagpur – will also provide the candidates with free JEE Advanced mock tests. Candidates can solve those and get themselves accustomed with the online JEE Advanced 2021 examination. Aspirants can sign in at the designated JEE Advanced mock tests link and take the test accordingly.

How To Apply For JEE Advanced 2021

Go to the direct link mentioned above.

Read the eligibility conditions and login using your application number, password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the JEE Advanced form fee and submit.

JEE Advanced 2021: Declaration In Lieu Of OBC-NCL Certificate

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates who do not have a recent certificate can fill up the declaration in lieu of OBC-NCL certificate form. The format is given in the JEE Advanced 2021 brochure. The brochure also contains forms for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories.

JEE Advanced 2021 Date

JEE Advanced 2021 exam date is October 3. The seven zonal coordinating Indian Institutes of Technology, under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board, will conduct the exam.

After the declaration of JEE Advanced result, JoSSA counselling registration will begin.