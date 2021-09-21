JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be available from September 25 (representational)

IIT JEE Advanced 2021: Registration, fee payment for JEE Advanced 2021, the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), will end today, September 21. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who met the category wise cut-offs in JEE Main 2021, or the top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify in JEE Main, can apply for JEE Advanced. This year, the cut-offs are lower than last year.

The online registration for JEE Advanced started on September 16 and the examination is scheduled for October 3. The application and fee payment window was extended earlier.

JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be available from September 25 and the result will be declared on October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021 registration fee is Rs 2,800 for general category and Rs 1,400 for SC, ST, and PwD category.

In a recent notification, JEE Advanced 2021 organising institute IIT Kharagpur said candidates who are not able to upload a valid category certificate during registration, can upload a self-declaration form instead, and upload the valid certificate at the time of reporting during JoSAA counselling.

In a separate notification, it said candidates who need Unique Registration Code (URC) can get it either by using the JEE (Main) 2020 or JEE (Main) 2021 application number and fate of birth at jeeadv.ac.in.