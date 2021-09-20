JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 21

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2021 registration deadline extended

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admission to IITs till tomorrow, September 21. The online registration for JEE Advanced commenced on September 16 and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 3. The last date for fee payment is September 21 till 8 pm.

To apply for the JEE Advanced, candidates can visit the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in till 11.59 pm and get themselves registered.

Those who qualified the JEE Main and meet the required JEE cut-off score are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2021.

The JEE Advanced admit cards will be available for download from September 25 and the result will be declared on October 15.

An applicant can attempt JEE Advanced examination a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

The examination consists of two papers-- Paper 1 and Paper 2-- of three hours duration each. A candidate has to appear for both papers.

How To Apply For JEE Advanced 2021: Follow These Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the JEE Advanced 2021 link

Step 3: A new page will open. Candidates must now log into their account or register (if they haven't already)

Step 4: Upon successful login, fill in the JEE Advanced application form and upload all the requisite documents in the specified format

Step 5: Pay the JEE Advanced registration fees and click on the 'submit' button

Step 6: Download and keep a hard copy of the acknowledgment for further use

Female candidates (all categories) registration for JEE Advanced 2021 needs to pay Rs 1,400 as registration fee, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates need to pay Rs 1,400 as registration fee. All other candidates will be required to pay Rs 2,800.