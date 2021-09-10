JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required

JEE Advanced 2021 registration process begins tomorrow

JEE Advanced 2021: The registration of the Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced (JEE Advanced 2021) will commence tomorrow, September 11. As per the schedule released on the official site, the registration window will open at 10 am. Students will be required to submit their Class 10, 12 marks sheets along with other documents as asked on the JEE Advanced application form. The official website to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is-- jeeadv.ac.in.

Recommended: Know All About JEE Advanced- A Complete Guide. Click Here To Download Free E-Book.

Students will be required to upload their caste certificate (if mentioned), Physical Disability certificate or PwD certificate (if mentioned) and other documents if they apply under the respective category. It is to be made sure that all the documents are verified, any discre[any will lead to rejection of the application as declared by the administering body IIT Kharagpur.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students who secure top 2,50,000 rank in JEE Main 2021 result are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. The last day to register for JEE Advanced is September 16 (5 pm). Registered students can pay application fees till September 17(5 pm).

“Foreign national candidates (including OCI/PIO card holders) who have studied or are studying 10+2 level or equivalent in India should register after September 11, 2021, 10:00 IST. If you have qualified JEE (Main) 2021 under open category, kindly register with your JEE (Mains) 2021 credentials on the registration portal starting from Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:00 IST,” reads a notice on the official site.

JEE Advanced 2021: How To Apply

Go to the JEE Advanced 2021 official website - jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, register on the login window using JEE Main 2021 login id and password

Students can make a new password for JEE Advanced through the given options

Fill in the JEE Advanced 2021 application form with all asked details

Upload the scanned documents as asked

Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways

Submit and save the application form for future use

JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be released on September 25 and students can download the admit cards till October 3.

JEE Advanced 2021 examination is slated to be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on October 3.