JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals, Indians Must Wait Till JEE Main Result

Image credit: jeeadv.nic.in JEE Advanced 2021 registration for Indian students to begin today at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Adv 2021: Registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has started for foreign national candidates and for Indian students, the application process will begin in the evening, organising institute IIT Kharagpur has said. The last date to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 20 and the last date to pay exam fee is September 21.

Recommended: Know All About JEE Advanced- A Complete Guide. Click Here To Download Free E-Book.

While foreign candidates can appear for JEE Advanced directly, Indian students need to be among the top 2.5 lakh students to qualify in the JEE Main 2021. JEE Main 2021 result is not announced yet but since registrations for the IIT admission test will begin in the evening, students can expect their JEE Main results before that.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 (for foreign nationals only)

IIT Kharagpur will also allow students who had applied for JEE Advanced last year but could not appear in the exam due to Covid-related restrictions to sit for the exam directly, without qualifying in JEE Main 2021.

JEE Advanced 2021 registration has already been postponed twice due to delayed JEE Main results. The process was scheduled to begin on September 11 but it was postponed to September 13.

How To Apply For IIT JEE Advanced 2021

Go to jeeadv.ac.in Click on the JEE Advanced 2021 registration link Fill the registration form and generate login credentials Now, login with your credentials to fill the application form

The entrance exam will be held on October 03, 2021. In view of the COVID-19 situation, IIT Kharagpur has decided not to hold the exam in other countries this year.