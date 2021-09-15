  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals, Indians Must Wait Till JEE Main Result

JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals, Indians Must Wait Till JEE Main Result

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian students can apply from today evening, after the JEE Main result 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 11:27 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations To Begin Today: Details On Application Process Here
JEE Advanced 2021 Online Registration From September 13: Here's Application Process, Documents Required
IIT JEE Advanced Registration Postponed Due To Delayed JEE Main Result
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur Releases Updated Information Brochure
JEE Advanced 2021: Special Eligibility Verification Begins, Direct Link
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals, Indians Must Wait Till JEE Main Result
JEE Advanced 2021 registration for Indian students to begin today at jeeadv.ac.in
Image credit: jeeadv.nic.in

JEE Adv 2021: Registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has started for foreign national candidates and for Indian students, the application process will begin in the evening, organising institute IIT Kharagpur has said. The last date to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 20 and the last date to pay exam fee is September 21.

Recommended: Know All About JEE Advanced- A Complete Guide. Click Here To Download Free E-Book. 

While foreign candidates can appear for JEE Advanced directly, Indian students need to be among the top 2.5 lakh students to qualify in the JEE Main 2021. JEE Main 2021 result is not announced yet but since registrations for the IIT admission test will begin in the evening, students can expect their JEE Main results before that.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 (for foreign nationals only)

IIT Kharagpur will also allow students who had applied for JEE Advanced last year but could not appear in the exam due to Covid-related restrictions to sit for the exam directly, without qualifying in JEE Main 2021.

JEE Advanced 2021 registration has already been postponed twice due to delayed JEE Main results. The process was scheduled to begin on September 11 but it was postponed to September 13.

How To Apply For IIT JEE Advanced 2021

  1. Go to jeeadv.ac.in

  2. Click on the JEE Advanced 2021 registration link

  3. Fill the registration form and generate login credentials

  4. Now, login with your credentials to fill the application form

The entrance exam will be held on October 03, 2021. In view of the COVID-19 situation, IIT Kharagpur has decided not to hold the exam in other countries this year.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main Result 2021 JEE Advanced 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 Live: 18 Students Get Top Rank, 44 Get 100 Percentile
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 Live: 18 Students Get Top Rank, 44 Get 100 Percentile
Maharashtra Begins MAH CET Computer Applications, Architecture And Other Courses Today
Maharashtra Begins MAH CET Computer Applications, Architecture And Other Courses Today
JEE Main Result 2021 Declared; 18 In Rank 1
JEE Main Result 2021 Declared; 18 In Rank 1
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Cards Released For PCM Group
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Cards Released For PCM Group
Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes For Final Year UG, PG Students Today
Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes For Final Year UG, PG Students Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................