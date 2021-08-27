Registrations for JEE Advanced 2021 will commence from September 11

Registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2021) will commence from September 11 (10 am). The registration process will be regulated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced 2021 through official website- jeeadv.ac.in and get themselves registered once the application process starts.

The application window for JEE Advanced 2021 will close on September 16 (5 pm). The last date for the fee payment of registered candidates will be September 17 (5 pm).

The JEE Advanced 2021 examination will be conducted on October 3 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be for Paper I that will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper-II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on September 25 (10 am) and they will be available on the official website till October 3 (9 am). Candidates can download the JEE Advanced admit card 2021 using their login credentials generated at the time of registration. The students will be required to carry their admit cards along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

As per the notice released on the official website JEE Advanced, after the exam is conducted the answer sheets of the candidates who appeared in the examination will be made available on the JEE Advanced website on October 5 and the provisional JEE Advanced answer keys will be available on the official website on October 10.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates.

Read the official notification here.