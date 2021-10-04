JEE Advanced 2021 Question Papers Released, Download Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2021 question paper released (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released question papers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, which was conducted on Sunday, October 3. Students can go to the download section of the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, to access both JEE Main 2021 paper 1 and paper 2. The entrance exam was conducted in two shifts and in both shifts, students had to answer questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

JEE Advanced 2021 subject-wise question papers can be downloaded in PDF format. Candidates’ response sheets will be released yesterday and using the question paper and response sheets, students can find how they performed in the entrance exam.

The provisional answer key of JEE Advanced 2021 will be available on October 10. The provisional key can be used to calculate probable scores. If candidates find an error in the answer key, they can report it between October 10 and 11.

JEE Advanced 2021 result and final answer key will be available on October 11.

How To Download JEE Advanced 2021 Question Paper

Go to jeeadv.ac.in Click on the ‘downloads’ icon Click on the link to download question paper Download question paper and take printout

JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes at IITs, IISc and IISERs, among others. The top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify JEE Main 2021 are eligible to appear in the entrance exam.