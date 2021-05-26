JEE Advanced Postponed Due To Covid Surge

JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation across the country.

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation across the country. The examination was scheduled for July 3, 2021. “Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” IIT Kharagpur said in official notification.

Top 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the JEE Main examination are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. While Paper I was scheduled to be held in the morning shift--9 am to 12 noon, Paper-II was scheduled in the afternoon shift-- 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEE Advanced is a gateway to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree courses in 23 IITs of the country. Every year, JEE Advanced exam is jointly organised by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs- IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee.

JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria

IIT Kharagpur had earlier released the subject-wise syllabus for the IIT admission test on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Mock tests for JEE Advanced 2021 are also available on the official website.

The eligibility criteria for admission to IITs will be securing pass marks in Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any other subject. The 75% eligibility criteria have been removed this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Advanced: Second Chance For Candidates

Candidates who had successfully registered to appear in JEE Advanced in 2020 but were absent for the examination due to COVID-19, will be allowed to directly reappear in 2021. They have been exempted to re-qualify by writing JEE Main 2021.

All the candidates getting a second chance to write JEE Advanced will be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of those who will clear JEE Main 2021 in order not to affect this year’s candidates.

